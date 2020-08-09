DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — A police-involved shooting was reported in Englewood Sunday afternoon.

Police News Affairs Deputy Director Tom Ahern tweeted that the shooting happened at 57th and Aberdeen streets.

No officers were injured, Ahern tweeted.

The suspect was in custody at the University of Chicago Medical Center, Ahern tweeted.

Further details were not immediately available.