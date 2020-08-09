CHICAGO (CBS) — A police-involved shooting was reported in Englewood Sunday afternoon.
Police News Affairs Deputy Director Tom Ahern tweeted that the shooting happened at 57th and Aberdeen streets.
No officers were injured, Ahern tweeted.
BREAKING: Police involved shooting 57th & Aberdeen. No Officers injured. Suspect in custody at U of C Hospital. PIO in route to media staging 57th & Racine. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/S5l3wAwem1
— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 9, 2020
The suspect was in custody at the University of Chicago Medical Center, Ahern tweeted.
Further details were not immediately available.