Detroit Tigers Breeze Their Way To Victory Against White SoxJaCoby Jones hit an inside-the-park home run in the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers breezed to their fourth straight victory, over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Report: Big Ten To Cancel College Football Season For This FallMost of the Big Ten's 14 presidents have reportedly voted not to play college football this fall.

White Sox Fall To Cleveland After 10 Innings, Rain DelayDelino DeShields snapped a tie with a perfectly placed squeeze bunt in the 10th inning, and the Cleveland Indians topped the Chicago White Sox on Sunday night.

Ian Happ Will Be In Lineup For Cubs On Consistent BasisWhen the Cubs do get back on the field, you can expect to see Ian Happ in the lineup on a consistent basis.

Collin Morikawa Stuns Golf's Stars With Historic PGA Championship VictoryBesting a stacked leaderboard and some of the biggest names in the sport with a pair of all-time shots on the back nine, 23-year-old Collin Morikawa pulled off a stunner on Sunday, shooting a 6-under 64 in the final round at TPC Harding Park to win the 2020 PGA Championship.

Toews, Blackhawks Into Playoffs For First Time Since 2017“We were pretty eager to get this chance and show what we can do,” Toews said after Chicago's clinching 3-2 victory over Edmonton in Game 4 of the qualifying round on Friday night.