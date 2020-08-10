CHICAGO (CBS) — Attention now turns to Monday night, as the city of Chicago activates a curfew.

And fingers are pointing over accountability.

CBS 2’s Chris Tye has more on how officials are preparing.

In a morning where bridges went up, the city is entering an evening where new enforcement plans are being laid down. Cameras inside a downtown shopping mall captured looters carrying what they can hold.

While down the block, they came with boxes of rocks to crack in and big cars to roll out. Some, like one SUV couldn’t pull off the get away; coordinated looting that lasted for seven hours or more.

Acceptability isn’t a question, but accountability is becoming one.

“This isn’t anywhere near acceptable,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “I call upon our state’s attorney and our courts to make sure that these individuals who were arrested, and those to come are held accountable. Put your best people on it.”

The mayor wants punishment with more teeth and a signal that in Chicago, when you do this, you pay a massive price. The Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx didn’t hesitate to push back.

“The notion that people believe they are somehow empowered because they weren’t prosecuted for looting in the unrest beginning are simply not true,” Foxx said.

In the last round of Chicago unrest in late May and early June, thousands were arrested; most for civil disobedience.

*300 felony cases were demonstration-related . That included looting.

*270 were approved for charges by Foxx’s office. All cases still pending. No convictions or pleas yet as courts still play COVID-19 catch-up. Her message:

“If they are caught they will be prosecuted,” Foxx said.

Chicago’s downtown shuts down early Monday night, as plans devised to curb CTA traffic, highway access and bridge traffic.

According to a city of Chicago news release, the downtown area will be temporarily restricted beginning Monday night from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.. All residents, essential workers and employees whose businesses are located downtown will have access at all times.

Lake Shore Drive will be closed between:

*Fullerton Avenue on the North and I-55 on the South

Downtown Bridges:

All bridges will be up by 8:00 p.m. with the exception of the following:

LaSalle Street

Harrison Street

Ida B. Wells / Congress Bridge (West Bound Open Only)

Lake Shore Drive

Columbus Avenue

Kinzie Street

Grand Avenue

Access Points for residents and employees of area businesses:

Harrison Street

Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street

Roosevelt Road and Canal Street

Kinzie Street and Halsted Street

LaSalle Street

Expressway Closures:

All Ramps from Roosevelt Road to Division Street will be closed in both directions.

CTA:

Rail Service will be impacted at the following locations, with trains not entering the area surrounding downtown: Fullerton Avenue to 47 th and east of Halsted Street

and east of Halsted Street Bus Service will remain open at this time. Some buses will see reroutes due to bridge and street closures.

CDOT

Divvy Service will not be available from North Avenue to Ashland Avenue and Cermak Road between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

*Access points are designated for residents, essential workers and employees whose businesses are located within the designated boundaries, individuals who reside in the surrounding area and residents engaged in essential activities.

*Entrance into the perimeter will be manned by officers with the Chicago Police Department. When arriving at the access points, residents and employees should show identification or proof that they live in the area and/or work in the area.