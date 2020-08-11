Many Will County Communities Remain Without Power A Day After StormsHundreds of thousands of ComEd customers remained without power earlier Tuesday, a day after a storm brought hurricane-force winds and even a tornado touchdown to the city.

Man Found Dead Near South Holland May Have Been Electrocuted From Downed Power Line From StormDowned power lines from the storms on Monday may have played a role in the death of a man in unincorporated South Holland.

Rogers Park Residents Come Together After Tornado; 'People Just Want To Help'"When we saw the destruction from the storm, we said this is our opportunity to make a difference. "We had people come from the South Side, West side, all over just to help."

Pritzker Thanks Illinois General Assembly Committee For Upholding Rule On Mask EnforcementIllinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday thanked the Illinois General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules for upholding his order allowing local authorities to fine establishments that fail to enforce the rules on wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.