CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday night’s storms left many Chicagoans with storms damage to clear on Tuesday.
CBS 2’s Marissa Parra was live Tuesday morning in Lakeview where downed trees on Addison Street left cars trapped in branches. High winds that reached 100 miles per hour caused damage across the Chicago area and suburbs.
It will take several days for power to be restored after downed power lines and trees caused power outages. More than 7,000 ComEd customers are still without service Tuesday morning.
Tornado warnings spanned from Cook County to McHenry County Monday night, causing many to seek shelter.
High winds temporarily shut down the CTA Blue and Brown Line trains Monday.