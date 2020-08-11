CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police citywide teams will be used to supplement staffing for police districts – including the downtown area.

District-assigned officers whose shifts have bene extended and days off have been canceled have also been sent to neighborhoods around the city.

As to downtown access, the OEMC emphasized that the restrictions do not amount to a curfew. All residents, essential workers, and employees whose businesses are downtown may come and go at will.

But access will be restricted for those not in the aforementioned categories from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. To that end:

• Lake Shore Drive will be closed between Fullerton Drive and the Stevenson Expressway;

• All Chicago River bridges will be up by 9 p.m., except LaSalle Street, Harrison Street, Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive, Kinzie Street, Grand Avenue, and the Ida B. Wells/Congress Bridge, which will be open going west toward the Eisenhower Expressway only;

• Residents and employees of area businesses may access the Central Business District at Harrison Street, Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, Roosevelt Road and Canal Street, Kinzie Street and Halsted Street, and LaSalle Street.

• On the Dan Ryan and Kennedy expressways, all ramps from Roosevelt Road to Division Street will be closed in both directions;

• Chicago Transit Authority rail service will be shut down between Fullerton Avenue and 47th Street and east of Halsted Street. But service will remain operational, but some buses will be rerouted by bridge and street closures.

• Divvy bikes will not be available in the area bounded by North Avenue, Ashland Avenue, Cermak Road, and Lake Michigan.

Chicago Police officers will be present to man the entrances to the perimeter. Residents and workers are expected to show identification to prove they live or work in the area.