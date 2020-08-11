CHICAGO (CBS)– Luxury stores in Gold Coast are being boarded up after recent looting and unrest.
Stores like Hermès, near Oak and Rush, were smashed into and security officials told CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen the store was wiped clean. Prada is another luxury store that remains closed due to looting incidents.
HAPPENING NOW: Boarding up in Chicago’s Gold Coast. Here’s a look at Hermès near Oak and Rush. Looters smashed through the side door to get inside. Security tells me the store is wiped clean. @cbschicago #ChicagoLooting pic.twitter.com/MqvcPsYrFK
Nguyen learned looters could not smash through the front door of Hermès, so they broke through the side door.
Looters couldn’t smash through the front door of Hermès. Broke in through the side door. Hermes and other luxury stores closed until further notice after mass looting in downtown Chicago. @cbschicago #ChicagoLooting pic.twitter.com/7oTOwiafVT
A few doors down, the Chanel store now has 24-hour armed security guards.
Chanel is a few doors down from Hermès. Store untouched in Gold Coast. They have armed security guards working 24 hours. @cbschicago #ChicagoLooting pic.twitter.com/tA7aEoWfPD
