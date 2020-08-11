DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Vi Nguyen
CHICAGO (CBS)– Luxury stores in Gold Coast are being boarded up after recent looting and unrest.

Stores like Hermès, near Oak and Rush, were smashed into and security officials told CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen the store was wiped clean. Prada is another luxury store that remains closed due to looting incidents.

Nguyen learned looters could not smash through the front door of Hermès, so they broke through the side door.

A few doors down, the Chanel store now has 24-hour armed security guards.

 