CHICAGO (CBS)– Iowa, Kansas and Utah have been removed from Chicago’s emergency travel order.
The order requires travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in Chicago in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Wisconsin and Nebraska are headed in the right direction as they are now under 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents. If they maintain their current numbers or decrease in the next week, they will be removed from the list as well.
Anyone commuting from Chicago to Wisconsin for work will be exempt from the quarantine order, but the mayor’s office said they still must follow other requirements:
- They must limit their activities to work-related activities and functions that directly support their work, and avoid public spaces as much as possible.
- They should monitor their temperature and for any symptoms, wear a face covering when in public, maintain social distance, and clean and disinfect workspaces.
- They are required, to the extent possible, to avoid extended periods in public, contact with strangers, and large congregate settings.