CHICAGO (CBS)– A brief tornado touched down in Rogers Park during Monday’s storm, the National Weather Service confirmed.
The tornado became waterspout as it moved east to Lake Michigan.
Tornado warnings were issued Monday for much of Cook County, as well as northern Lake and northeastern McHenry counties; Kane, Kendall, and DuPage counties; parts of Will County at various points.
Warning sirens went off in some parts of the city.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect throughout the area during the afternoon.
Monday night’s storms left many Chicagoans with storm damage to clear on Tuesday. High winds that reached 100 miles per hour caused damage across the Chicago area and suburbs.
Thousands in the Chicago area are still without power, ComEd reported Tuesday.