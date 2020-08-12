CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are rolling out new methods to try to make arrests following looting and unrest early Monday morning. A new task force of detectives to pursue suspects involved in the looting has created a webpage with photos and videos of looters, records of those arrested in connection with the looting, and ways to submit more tips, photos and videos.
Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said several people have already been arrested and charged with felonies.
RELATED: Report: Mayor Lightfoot Calls Looting A Planned Attack, Not ‘Spontaneous Reaction’ To Police Shooting | After Monday Morning Looting, Minority Business Owner Fears She Won’t Be Able To Reopen
One video on the webpage shows two men trying to break into an ATmMin the 800 block of North State Street as they film themselves. Their faces can clearly be seen on camera as one of the men speaks into the camera.
“Looking at the video, someone surely knows the offenders who are causing this destruction,” Deenihan said.
A link on the webpage will allow anyone with information to submit a tip. Store owners and people with additional video can also submit that through the website.
CPD will also update a list of names, mugshots and charges with those arrested and charged in the looting. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday 17 people were listed on that page.
In addition to online tips, anyone with information can also call Area 3 detectives directly at 312-744-8263.