CHICAGO (CBS) — After Monday’s wild weather, a calm pattern continues, with clear skies through the night with lows in the 60s.
The temperaturs heat up as we reach for the weekend. It will be warmer than normal with highs in the upper 80s, near 90 on Thursday and Friday. Average high is 82 degrees.
The weekend system is looking less impressive. Late day showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday with a better chance at night. The cold front should clear Sunday morning, with a cooler trend into next week with highs in the 70s.