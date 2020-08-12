Tim Anderson, Luis Robert Lead White Sox Past TigersTim Anderson had four hits and finished a double shy of the cycle, and Luis Robert hit a bases-clearing double to lift the Chicago White Sox to a victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Sedgefield Country Club Profile: The Classic Donald Ross Course That Hosts The Wyndham ChampionshipSedgefield Country Club, in Greensboro, North Carolina, has been home to the Wyndham Championship since 2008.

'If They Want To Do This, They Need To Do It Now': Sports Law Professor Alica Jessop On College Football Players Union PushPepperdine Sports Law professor Alicia Jessop explains the hurdles in place for college football athlete's attempts to unionize and how it could change the sport going forward.

Lester, Heyward Power Cubs To Victory Over Cleveland IndiansJon Lester looked comfortable on a mound where he helped make history and Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer, leading the Chicago Cubs to a win on Tuesday night over the Cleveland Indians, who welcomed back manager Terry Francona after a couple bumpy days.

White Sox Break Through Early, Beat TigersEloy Jimenez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and the Chicago White Sox snapped Detroit's four-game wining streak with avictory over the Tigers on Tuesday night.

Tim Anderson Comes Off White Sox Injured List, Leury García Goes On ItAhead of the second game in their series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, the White Sox reinstated shortstop Tim Anderson from the 10-day injured list.