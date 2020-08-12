Harvey Senior Center Remains Without Power 2 Days After Storm, Along With Much Of South SuburbA senior center in south suburban Harvey was still in the dark Wednesday, more than 48 hours after the storm blasted through the area.

Alsip Woman Warns Young People They Can Catch COVID-19 Like She DidA young Alsip woman is sharing her story of surviving COVID-19. She knows it doesn't discriminate when it comes to age. She wants her peers to know that, too, especially ones still gathering in big groups.

White Sox Fan Trying To Get Refund For Opening Day TicketsA die hard White Sox fan turned to CBS 2 for help after paying $1,500 for opening day tickets after striking out to get a refund even though no on could attend the game.

Syd Jerome Menswear Has Been Burglarized Or Looted 4 Times, Owner Says Store Might Not Make ItThe windows at the Syd Jerome menswear had to be boarded up yet again after the rash of looting early Monday morning – and for employees, boarded-up windows have almost become routine now.