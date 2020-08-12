CHICAGO (CBS)– A 4-year-old girl is dead and eight people displaced after a house fire in the Gage Park neighborhood.
The fire broke out on the first floor of the residence, located at 5740 S. Washtenaw Rd. around 4:15 a.m.
The 4-year-old girl was found unresponsive by the Chicago Fire Department in a first floor bedroom. She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital and later pronounced dead.
CFD will distribute smoke alarms and safety information at the scene of the fatal fire on Washtenaw at 10 this morning. Despite the best efforts the young girl rescued has died.
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 12, 2020
Eight people were displaced by the fire, according to CFD. There were 10 people, including the 4-year-old girl, in the house at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.