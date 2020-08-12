DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Fire, Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 4-year-old girl is dead and eight people displaced after a house fire in the Gage Park neighborhood.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the residence, located at 5740 S. Washtenaw Rd. around 4:15 a.m.

The 4-year-old girl was found unresponsive by the Chicago Fire Department in a first floor bedroom. She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital and later pronounced dead. 

Eight people were displaced by the fire, according to CFD. There were 10 people, including the 4-year-old girl, in the house at the time of the fire. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. 