Lester, Heyward Power Cubs To Victory Over Cleveland IndiansJon Lester looked comfortable on a mound where he helped make history and Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer, leading the Chicago Cubs to a win on Tuesday night over the Cleveland Indians, who welcomed back manager Terry Francona after a couple bumpy days.

White Sox Break Through Early, Beat TigersEloy Jimenez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and the Chicago White Sox snapped Detroit's four-game wining streak with avictory over the Tigers on Tuesday night.

Tim Anderson Comes Off White Sox Injured List, Leury García Goes On ItAhead of the second game in their series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, the White Sox reinstated shortstop Tim Anderson from the 10-day injured list.

Big Ten Conference Cancels Fall Sports, Aims To Schedule In Spring

President Trump Picks Michael Jordan Over LeBron James: 'He Wasn't Political'The President picked MJ over LeBron in a radio interview Tuesday.

President Donald Trump Slams College Football Cancellations As 'A Tragic Mistake'The President weighed in with his thoughts on the rumors swirling about the potential cancellation of the college football season.