CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are searching for the driver who stole and crashed a private ambulance early Thursday morning.
A private ambulance was parked outside of a nursing home in the South Loop, unlocked with the keys in the ignition, when an unknown person entered the vehicle and fled the scene.
Police said the offender rear-ended another vehicle in the 3000 block of North Sheridan Road in the Lakeview East neighborhood around 1:15 a.m.
The offender fled the scene on foot and has not been identified or located, police confirmed.
Two people who were riding in vehicle, that was struck by the ambulance, were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are investigating.
This is a developing story.