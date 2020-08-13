CHICAGO (CBS)– A serious crash on the Eden’s Expressway sent five people to the hospital.
The crash took place just before midnight in the southbound lanes between Lake Street and Old Orchard Road, near Glenview Road.
According to police, a person riding a motorcycle hit a passenger car that was pulling a trailer, causing the car to spin out. That car then struck another motorcycle as it was spinning.
Police said there was a group of people riding motorcycles speeding down the Eden’s Expressway. Three people who were on the bikes have life threatening injuries. Two men, who were in the car, were also rushed to the hospital.
All lanes are back open.
This is a developing story.