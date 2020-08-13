Cubs Beat Cleveland, Match Their Best Start Since 1970Kyle Hendricks pitched six strong innings in his first appearance against Cleveland since Game 7 of the 2016 World Series and Anthony Rizzo homered, leading the Chicago Cubs to a win over the Indians on Wednesday night to match their best start in 50 years.

Wyndham Championship 'A Recipe For A Bit Of A Birdie-Fest,' Says CBS Sports' Mark ImmelmanThe Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club is the PGA Tour's last event before the FedExCup Playoffs.

Tim Anderson, Luis Robert Lead White Sox Past TigersTim Anderson had four hits and finished a double shy of the cycle, and Luis Robert hit a bases-clearing double to lift the Chicago White Sox to a victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Sedgefield Country Club Profile: The Classic Donald Ross Course That Hosts The Wyndham ChampionshipSedgefield Country Club, in Greensboro, North Carolina, has been home to the Wyndham Championship since 2008.

'If They Want To Do This, They Need To Do It Now': Sports Law Professor Alica Jessop On College Football Players Union PushPepperdine Sports Law professor Alicia Jessop explains the hurdles in place for college football athlete's attempts to unionize and how it could change the sport going forward.

Lester, Heyward Power Cubs To Victory Over Cleveland IndiansJon Lester looked comfortable on a mound where he helped make history and Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer, leading the Chicago Cubs to a win on Tuesday night over the Cleveland Indians, who welcomed back manager Terry Francona after a couple bumpy days.