By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A man died after he was shot inside of a home in the South Shore neighborhood Thursday night.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was inside a home in the 7500 block of South Chappel Avenue when he heard shot and felt pain around 11:15 p.m.

Police said the man was shot in arm and chest. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Police said it appears gunshots came from the back of the residence, but no one is in custody.

 