CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bulls have fired their coach, Jim Boylen, the team announced on Friday morning.
OFFICIAL: Boylen relieved as Bulls head coach.
Boylen became head coach on Dec. 3, 2018. He compiled an overall record of 39-84 (.317). That percentage is the second lowest to Tim Floyd (.205) in Bulls history for a coach with a minimum of 100 games, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
“After doing a comprehensive evaluation and giving the process the time it deserved, I ultimately decided that a fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary,” said Arturas Karisovas, the team’s executive vice president for basketball operations.
Chicago was 22-43 this season before the league suspension due to COVID-19.
The firing doesn’t come as much of a surprise after the team overhauled their front office, hiring Karisovas to replace John Paxson in the operations role. Marc Eversley was hired as general manager to replace the fired Gar Forman. Paxson remains with the team in an advisory role.