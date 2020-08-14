DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Humidity builds as the weekend approaches.

Temperatures will near 90 degrees over the next two days with plenty of sunshine.

Scattered showers or thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and overnight into early Sunday, but mainly dry conditions are expected over the next several days.

It will be cooler and less humid by Sunday and then a drop to the 70s for highs early next week.

 