CHICAGO (CBS)– Humidity builds as the weekend approaches.
Temperatures will near 90 degrees over the next two days with plenty of sunshine.
Highs near 90° today with moderate humidity. A breeze off the lake will keep it cooler at the lakefront with highs there closer to 80°. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/lhbcI1Rbqm
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) August 14, 2020
Scattered showers or thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and overnight into early Sunday, but mainly dry conditions are expected over the next several days.
Near 90° today and tomorrow then cooling off. Feeling like fall by Tuesday with highs in the 70s. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/Gd5TOMdk5k
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) August 14, 2020
It will be cooler and less humid by Sunday and then a drop to the 70s for highs early next week.