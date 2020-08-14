SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,264 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths. That’s the highest daily case count since May 24.
IDPH also reported 14 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level for novel coronavirus disease. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
Those counties are: Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Jefferson, Kane, LaSalle, Moultrie, Perry, Union, Will.
These counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, birthday parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, bars, sports camps, and spread among members of the same household, IDPH said.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 202,691 cases, including 7,721 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,541 specimens for a total of 3,285,348. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 8 – August 14 is 4.1%.
As of last night, 1,612 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The deaths were:
Bureau County: 1 female 80s
Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
DeKalb County: 1 female 60s
DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90
Iroquois County: 1 female 50s
Madison County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
Morgan County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
Will County: 1 female 90s