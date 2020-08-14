Chicago Bulls Fire Coach Jim BoylenThe Chicago Bulls have fired their coach, Jim Boylen, the team announced on Friday morning.

Yu Darvish Takes No-Hitter Into 7th As Cubs Beat BrewersYu Darvish took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his third straight dominant start, and the major league-leading Chicago Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night.

Cardinals-White Sox Opener Pushed Back To SaturdaySt. Louis' series opener against the Chicago White Sox has been postponed to Saturday, giving the Cardinals an extra day to recover from a coronavirus outbreak.

Vegas Scores In Overtime, Takes 2-0 Lead In Series Against BlackhawksReilly Smith scored in overtime, Robin Lehner made 22 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.

Cubs Beat Cleveland, Match Their Best Start Since 1970Kyle Hendricks pitched six strong innings in his first appearance against Cleveland since Game 7 of the 2016 World Series and Anthony Rizzo homered, leading the Chicago Cubs to a win over the Indians on Wednesday night to match their best start in 50 years.

Wyndham Championship 'A Recipe For A Bit Of A Birdie-Fest,' Says CBS Sports' Mark ImmelmanThe Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club is the PGA Tour's last event before the FedExCup Playoffs.