RIVERSIDE (CBS) — Riverside-Brookfield High School on Friday reversed course on its courses, deciding to switch to an all e-learning model to start the school year instead of a planned hybrid approach.
School administrators, teachers and parents held a meeting Friday afternoon and decided to make the change for the first quarter. Under the hybrid model, students would have attended school on some days and learned remotely on others. Under that original plan students and staff would have been screened, including a temperature check, before entering the school each day.
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Skinkis says state health department guidelines for reopening keep changing, and are hard to keep up with.
“As things began to evolve, it just got to a point where it was unmanageable,” he said.
Students will still have in-person orientation, with freshman attending Monday, sophomores Tuesday, juniors Wedneday and seniors on Thursday. Friday will be a planning day for teachers.
Teachers will still report to classrooms and teach their classes virtually from there. There are about 1,600 students enrolled at the high school.
Dan Bonarigo, president of the Riverside Brookfield Education Association, said: “We just had too many quesitons, too many concerns about the ablity to manage the process.”