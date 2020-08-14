CHICAGO (CBS) — After more than 30 years as a television journalist, Friday was Vince Gerasole’s last day on the air at CBS 2.
Vince has taken a new position of director of multimedia content for the Chicago Archdiocese.
“The work all of you do at CBS 2 is so impressive, the crew so talented, and the dedication of each and every one of you to quality journalism and the people of Chicago so admirable,” Vince wrote in an email to the staff on Friday. “Thank you again for letting me work alongside you. It was an honor that will last a lifetime.”
As we all said our goodbyes today, Vince was asked to share a few of his favorite stories, which is no small feat because so many of them are so memorable.
Here are two of them:
