CHICAGO (CBS) — A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible late Saturday into the early evening with an isolated strong storm possible.
Lows Saturday night will be in the middle 60s.
A cold front comes through tonight and brings in cooler and more comfortable air for Sunday. The high is 85.
Look for plenty of sunshine on Sunday and into early next week, with highs falling into the 70s by Tuesday.
The next chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday but only widely scattered. It will be warmer again by the end of next week.