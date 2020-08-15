CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Illinois Gov. James R. Thompson has died at the age of 84.
Known as “Big Jim,” Thompson was a Chicago native and the longest serving governor in Illinois history. He served from 1977 until 1991.
Following his tenure as governor, Thompson was chair of the Chicago law firm Winston and Strawn and served on the 9/11 Commission.
Gov. JB Pritzker released the following statement regarding Thompson’s passing:
“On behalf of the entire state of Illinois, MK and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Governor Jim Thompson. As the longest-serving governor in Illinois history, ‘Big Jim’ was known to treat people he encountered with kindness and decency. He dedicated himself to building positive change for Illinois, and he set an example for public service of which Illinoisans should be proud. He will be remembered and revered as one of the titans in the history of state government.”
The Illinois Republican Party released the following statement:
“Today the Illinois Republican Party mourns the loss of a great leader in Illinois’ storied history. Governor “Big Jim” Thompson exemplified a state government that worked, treated others with legendary kindness, and created lasting positive change for Illinois over his 14 years as Governor. He helped send a corrupt Governor to jail as a prosecutor, rebuilt the state’s infrastructure, saved the White Sox, and presided over a healthy and prosperous Illinois. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jayne and his family at this time.”
Thompson died Friday night.