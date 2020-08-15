CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday announced 1,828 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including five additional confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 204,519 and the total number of deaths to 7,726.
The five confirmed deaths were as follows:
- Cook County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 90s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 70s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
In the last 24 hours laboratories reported 44,414 tests for a total of 3,329,762. The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percent of the total from August 8 through August 14 is 4.0%.
As of Friday night 1,538 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of thos3, 330 were in the ICU and 127 were on ventilators.