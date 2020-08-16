CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 750 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional three confirmed deaths. This brings the statewide total to 80,415 cases and 2924 deaths.
Another 209 probable deaths have been attributed to the novel coronavirus in patients with no positive test on record, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the ISDH website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 80,415
🔹 Total deaths: 2,924
🔹 Tests reported to ISDH: 906,851
— Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) August 16, 2020
As of Sunday more than 35% of ICU beds and nearly 82% of ventilators were available across the state.
So far 906,851 tests for unique individuals have been re ported to ISDH, up from 897,615 on Saturday.