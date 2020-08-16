DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday released surveillance images of people wanted in incidents of looting that happened a week ago, specifically at stores in the Clybourn Corridor and the Gold Coast.

One of the incidents happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. last Monday at the UPS Store at 1953 N. Clybourn Ave., police said. Police released photos of six people wanted in that incident.

Another incident happened at an unspecified store in the 800 block of West North Avenue, also between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. last Monday. Police released an image of one man in that incident.

In a third incident at the Hermès Chicago store at 25 E. Oak St., police released 20 photos of people they’re seeking. The looting there happened between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. last Monday, police said.

The rash of looting took place early this past Monday morning in the Loop, the Gold Coast, Streeterville, the Magnificent Mile, River North, and the area around North and Sheffield avenues, among other areas.

Anyone who can identify the people police are seeking is asked to go to the Area Three Looting Task Force website or call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.