CHICAGO (CBS) — A 9-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet Monday afternoon when shots were fired into a vehicle in Chatham.
The incident happened at 2:06 p.m. in the 0-99 block of West 87th Street, near Lafayette Avenue and the Dan Ryan Expressway, police said.
The Fire Department said the boy suffered a graze wound. Police said he was struck near the ear and head area.
The Fire Department said the boy was transported from about a mile away from the scene police identified, at 85th Street and Givins Court. Reports that the driver drove there after the shooting were not immediately confirmed.
The boy was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in an unknown condition, police said.