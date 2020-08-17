CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears season is scheduled to kickoff in less than a month.
But in a COVID world, this was a big day. The Bears first practice in full pads. And not in Bourbonnais this year. CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reports from Halas Hall where the Bears can only have 14 of these practices over the next three weeks.
Practice during a pandemic looks a lot like any other practice. The coaches all had masks on and there are no fans for this training camp. But once the hitting started, it felt normal.
“This whole situation has put us out whack. Coming back to football has given us a sense of regularity. It does feel good to be back out there. It does feel like football again,” said defensive tackle Akiem Hicks.
“It’s been a little weird with the whole situation with COVID, but to finally get back out there felt good,” said defensive tackle Bilal Nichols.
Of course, the big battle in camp is at QB. With no preseason games, Mitchell Trubisky versus Nick Foles will be decided on the practice field, but just don’t expect a decision anytime soon.
“We are going to stretch that out as far as we possibly can,” said head coach Matt Nagy.”There’s limited reps. Maximize those numbers. Literally take it as far as we can go. These guys both have experience and I think that’s the only way it’s fair.”