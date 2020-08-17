CHICAGO (CBS) — The state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to climb with 1,773 new confirmed cases with an additional 12 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that so far, the state has of 207,854 cases, including 7,756 deaths. On Sunday, Illinois had 1,562 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The deaths reported on Monday are as follows:
*Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
*Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
*Jo Daviess County: 1 male 80s
*LaSalle County: 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s
*McLean County: 1 female 60s
*Rock Island County: 1 female 100+
*Wabash County: 1 female 60s
*Winnebago County: 1 female 90s
The state’s seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 10 – August 16 stands at 4.2%.
Public Health Officials Announce 1,773 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease https://t.co/XTkoepuyAG
— IDPH (@IDPH) August 17, 2020