Cardinals Beat Cubs 3-1 In Doubleheader OpenerThe Cubs wasted a prime scoring opportunity when Happ struck out on three pitches and David Bote grounded out in the first, leaving the bases loaded. But Happ bounced back with a leadoff drive to left in the fourth for his fourth homer.

Chicago Bears Take On First Practice With Full Pads"This whole situation has put us out whack. Coming back to football has given us a sense of regularity. It does feel good to be back out there."

Blackhawks Beat Vegas Golden Knights In Game 4, Stay Alive In PlayoffsCorey Crawford made 46 saves in a stellar performance, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night to stay alive in their first-round playoff series.

Rough Day For Jon Lester As Cubs Lose To BrewersKeston Hiura and Orlando Arcia homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs on Sunday for their third straight win against the NL Central leaders.

White Sox Hit 4 Consecutive Home Runs, Beat CardinalsThe Chicago White Sox tied a major league record with four consecutive home runs, all against reliever Roel Ramirez in his major league debut, and went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Blackhawks Lose Again To Golden Knights For 0-3 Deficit In SeriesMarc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.