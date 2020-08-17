CHICAGO (CBS)– Special Prosecutor Dan Webb has finished his investigation into the Cook County State’s Attorney’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case.

Webb found evidence that “establishes substantial abuses and discretions” in Kim Foxx’s prosecuting and resolving the case.

According to the document released Monday, “as a result of this investigation, the OSP (Office of the Special Prosecutor) did develop evidence that establishes substantial abuses of discretion and operational failures by the CCSAO in prosecuting and resolving the Initial Smollett Case.”

The summary of the report raises the possibility of ethical violations by Foxx and other state prosecutors.

“Almost across the board, lawyers who currently work in or previously worked in the CCSAO’s criminal division who were interviewed by the OSP—including State’s Attorney Foxx—were ‘surprised’ or ‘shocked’ by at least some facet of the dismissal terms,” the reported stated.

In addition, the report states “the CCSAO did not consult with the CPD about the terms of the resolution and intentionally chose not to alert the CPD that the case would be dismissed until minutes before the hearing, despite all of the diligent and hard work the CPD put into investigating the case…”

Foxx responded to the Special Prosecutor’s report Monday:

This report puts to rest any implications of outside influence or criminal activity on the part of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office (CCSAO) and the Chicago Police Department (CPD). As the report unequivocally confirms, State’s Attorney Foxx was not involved in the decision-making process regarding the Jussie Smollett case at any point and there was no outside influence on that process. The CCSAO categorically rejects the OSP’s characterizations of its exercises of prosecutorial discretion and private or public statements as “abuses of discretion” or false statements to the public. While the release does not say so, any implication that statements made by the CCSAO were deliberately inaccurate is untrue. As a result of the issues addressed in the press release, and of discussions of them beforehand, the CCSAO has already made a number of changes to its operations, including the hiring of a new CCSAO ethics officer and more separation of their function from the administration of the office, and strengthening the recusal plan with clear guidelines and explicit definitions of conflicts of interest.

In February, Smollett was indicted on six new charges of disorderly conduct, accusing him of filing false police reports claiming he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack last year.

A special Cook County grand jury handed down the new indictment on Tuesday, following a six-month investigation by special prosecutor Webb.