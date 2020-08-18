CHICAGO (CBS) — In a jaw-dropping viral video, people are seen sitting on top of a raised drawbridge downtown near the Merchandise Mart.
The video has been making the rounds on social media.
One post claimed the bridge started going up when pedestrians were on it, but sources told CBS 2 that is not true.
The Chicago Department of Transportation called the stunt “extremely reckless” and “potentially deadly.”
It is also illegal, and if police catch the people in that video, they will be arrested for trespassing.