Darvish Wins Again As Cubs Beat CardinalsYu Darvish pitched six effective innings in his fourth straight win, and the banged-up Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Anderson, White Sox Rough Up Skubal, Beat TigersTim Anderson welcomed Tigers pitching prospect Tarik Skubal to the majors with a leadoff homer, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Sister Jean Turns 101 Years Young On Friday And She'll Having A Virtual Birthday PartyShe misses her Rambler basketball family during the pandemic, and all the Loyola students on campus.

Bears Camp: QB Competition Continues Between Trubisky And FolesWithout any preseason games, they'll dissect every single throw and decision at Halas Hall.

TPC Boston Profile: PGA Tour Returns With The Northern TrustTPC Boston returns to the PGA Tour as one of the alternating hosts of the Northern Trust, the first tournament of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Homer-Happy White Sox Hit 5 More, Rout TigersTim Anderson hit a pair of home runs, including his second to lead off the game against starter Matthew Boyd in six days, and the Chicago White Sox coasted to a victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.