EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — The City of Evanston on Tuesday announced that it has secured more than $4 million in local, state, and federal funding to support its public health and community assistance programs amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The funding from organizations including the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Federal Emergency Management Administration, and the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund, will reimburse the City of Evanston for costs related to the pandemic response.
Those costs include providing contact tracing, housing, emergency medical and transportation services, and infection control and prevention, among other things.
“Since March, the City of Evanston has worked hand-in-hand with our federal, state, and county partners to obtain the funding necessary to eliminate the immediate threat to health, life, and safety posed by the pandemic,” Evanston Mayor Stephen Hagerty said in a news release. “These funds will help support our continued response to this pandemic as we work to meet our community’s needs and facilitate a safe and strong recovery.”
The City of Evanston has also received preliminary approval for $1.1 million in FEMA Public Assistance Program funds, which will reimburse the city for expenses such as personal protective equipment and converting the Chandler-Newberger Community Center into temporary housing.
For more information on COVID-19 in Evanston, visit cityofevanston.org/covid19 or call/text (847) 448-4311.