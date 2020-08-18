CHICAGO (CBS) — After experiencing a decline in average daily cases of COVID-19 two weeks ago in Lake County, Ind., that number has steadily climbed in recent days and is nearing an all-time high as students begin their first full week of school.
The current seven-day average of cases stands at 81, just under the record high of 83 reached in July. Earlier in August, that number had fallen into the low 50s.
The proportion of children (0-19 years old) testing positive for COVID is nearly 11%, up from around 8% in July. Three major school districts in Lake County–Munster, Lake Central and Crown Point–are offering a combination of in person learning and e learning, while most of the remaining towns have opted to start the year with e learning.
Lake County reported two more deaths from COVID-19, for a total of 286 fatalities since the start of the pandemic. The county has reported a total of 8,256 positive cases and the seven-day positivity rate has risen to 9.2%. The average testing rate since the beginning of August is essentially flat, at around 650 a day.
Statewide, Indiana reported 850 new cases and 28 deaths, bringing those totals to 81,847 and 2,954. Another 211 Hoosiers also likely died of COVID-19 but were never officially diagnosed. The state’s average postivity rate is 7.8%.
The University of Notre Dame is seeing a surge in cases over the past two days. Of the 147 confirmed cases reported among students on campus since Aug. 10, 80 of them were found on Monday alone.