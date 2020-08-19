CHICAGO (CBS) — A new COVID-19 saliva test developed at the University of Illinois was approved by the Food and Drug Administration. But the university won’t say when it’ll be ready for the public. It’s known as SHIELD Illinois.

Dr. Timothy Killeen, President of the University of Illinois, called it a “game changing” innovation. He made the announcement of the test at Governor JB Pritzker’s coronavirus update. He said it will improve and enhance testing measures in the state.

“It’s one of the least expensive and potentially most effective now on the market, ongoing research continues to yield positive results. This has potentially game changing implications for our statewide testing complex as well as for testing on a national level, particularly for our high risk communities and settings,” Pritzker said. “This type of scalable product would allow us to mass, deploy testing, and better track and contain the spread of COVID-19.”

He added “we’re already working to deploy this to more public universities across the state over the next weeks and months. And rolling this out to do testing potentially for K-12 schools and even more testing at our long term care facilities as well. The potential here is enormous.”

It’s a saliva-based test producing “rapid results” and the cost is estimated at about $10 per test. The results can be available within two to six hours, as opposed to days and weeks required by other tests.

The test is similar to the one currently being used in the NBA developed by the Nathan Grubaugh’s Yale University lab.