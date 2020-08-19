CHICAGO (CBS) — The South Holland license branch is closing until Sept. 1 after a worker there tested postive for COVID-19, Secretary of State Jesse White said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said no member of the public appeared to be exposed. Employees who work at the facility, 41 W. 162nd Street, are being quarantined for 14 days, and the facility is scheduled to be cleaned and sanitized.
White has extended all expiration dates to Nov. 1, 2020 for driver’s licenses/ID cards and license plate stickers so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities.
White encourages people to conduct business online at http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com for services such as renewing license plate stickers and obtaining replacement driver’s licenses/ID cards as well as safe driver renewals.
CDL drivers are encouraged to visit the nearest facilities which include West Chicago (1280 Powis Rd.), and Bradley (1111 Blatt Blvd.).