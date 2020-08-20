CHICAGO (CBS)– Through this job crisis, CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job.
This week, our career coach is talking about a job search strategy during the pandemic. Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, answers the big question, should you be picky and pass up job opportunities to wait for the right job?
“The philosophy in job hunting is its always better to be looking for a job when you have a job, so if you get a job offer that isn’t ideal for you, it might be a good idea to take it anyway,” she said. “Keep in mind, you can always take a job now and continue looking for that next right job, ongoing”
Alves, president of interview like an expert, says any proof of employment is better than a months-long lull on your resume.
That’s her best advice, even if the pay is lower than what you were making in your last job. But she says to always try and negotiate if it’s a salaried position.
“But when things turn around, and it wont be forever, you’ll have opportunity to make a change if that’s really what you want to do.”