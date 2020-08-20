DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Crews were cleaning up Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The fire broke out late Thursday morning in a vintage brick residential building at 1920 N. Sedgwick St., between Wisconsin Street and the six-way intersection with Lincoln and Armitage avenues and near the Old Town Triangle District.

Porches caught on fire in the back of the building. The fire spread to the interior of the building and there was severe daage.

Smoke was seen rising high into the air.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital with what was reported to be a minor issue.

Crews late Thursday were looking into how the fire started.