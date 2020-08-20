CHICAGO (CBS) — Crews were cleaning up Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
The fire broke out late Thursday morning in a vintage brick residential building at 1920 N. Sedgwick St., between Wisconsin Street and the six-way intersection with Lincoln and Armitage avenues and near the Old Town Triangle District.
Still and box now struck at 1920 north Sedgwick rear porches. Fire got into building heave damage. No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/3HnRXdRDAB
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 20, 2020
Porches caught on fire in the back of the building. The fire spread to the interior of the building and there was severe daage.
Smoke was seen rising high into the air.
One firefighter was taken to an area hospital with what was reported to be a minor issue.
Crews late Thursday were looking into how the fire started.