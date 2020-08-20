CHICAGO (AP) — After nearly 30 years behind bars, a man who claimed he was tortured into confessing to a murder he didn’t commit by detectives working under Chicago Police Cmdr. Jon Burge is now free.
Keith Walker was released from custody last week after the Illinois attorney general’s office agreed to drop the case against Walker. Prosecutors dropped charges against him.
The 52-year-old Walker claims he was forced to sign a false murder confession to the fatal 1991 South Side shooting of a teenager from Arlington Heights. He says police beat him with a phone book and shocked his genitals.
In 1994, he was sentenced to life for the murder.
A GoFundMe site has been set up for Walker’s re-entry funds.
In support of the road ahead for Keith Walker navigating reentry and healing: https://t.co/R413gFqEst
— Exoneration Project (@ExonerationLaw) August 14, 2020
