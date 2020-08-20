CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office Midlothian Driver Services Facility will be closed until Sept. 2 because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the second time this has happened at the facility in as many months.
The facility at 14434 S. Pulaski Rd. in Midlothian is being closed as precaution, according to the Secretary of State’s office. The Illinois Department of Public Health said the public was not directly impacted by the infection.
Employees at the facility are being ordered to quarantine for 14 days, and the facility is being cleaned and sanitized according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Secretary of State Jesse White emphasized that all expiration dates for driver’s licenses, state IDs, and license plate stickers have been extended until Nov. 1, so people do not need to rush to Driver Services facilities. White urged people to use the website www.cyberdriveillinois.com instead of going to a facility.
Drivers can visit other nearby facilities including Chicago South, 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.; Bridgeview, 7358 W. 87th St., and Joliet, 201 S. Joyce Rd.
On Wednesday, the state also closed the Driver Services facility in South Holland after an employee tested positive there.