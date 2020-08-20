ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) — A small plane crashed at the Chicago Rockford International Airport Thursday afternoon, and one person was killed.
Officials said at 3:40 p.m., a King Air 200 twin-prop two-engine plane was taxiing out of the airport on Runway One.
Two minutes later, airport rescue firefighter personnel got a call of a fire on the field. They arrived to see the King Air plane on fire on a perimeter road just east of the runway, an official said.
The pilot was the only one on board the aircraft and was not able to get out, the official said. Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz confirmed that one person died in the crash.
Planes like the one that crashed can typically hold six to 12 passengers.
By 5:50 p.m., the fire was out and crews were working to reopen the runway. At the scene, the charred remains of the plane were visible.
Late Thursday, there was little information on what caused the crash, the official said. The National Transportation Safety Board will come to the scene to investigate, and the Federal Aviation Administration was also expected on the scene.