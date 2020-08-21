CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police said three people were shot Friday afternoon in the 1100 block of North Western in the city’s Ukrainian Village neighborhood.
Authorities said three people were inside MVP Cuts when two men opened the door and opened fire and then fled.
An 18-year-old was struck to the ankle and he was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. A 20-year-old was hit in the thigh and ankle and he too was transported to Stroger in fair condition. A 52-year-old woman was struck to the thigh and leg and transported to Mt Sinai in fair condition.
CPD said no one is in custody.
This is a developing story.