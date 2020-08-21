Bulls Move Up To Fourth Spot In NBA Draft LotteryThe Bulls moved up in the NBA Draft lottery to the fourth from the seventh spot, where they’ve picked from the last three years.

Giolito Fans 13, White Sox Tame Tigers To Complete SweepThe Chicago White Sox beat Detroit Thursday to complete their first four-game sweep of the Tigers in 15 years.

'Mitchell Trubisky Has To Show That He's Improved,' Says Matt Zahn On Bears Training CampThe Chicago Bears prepare for the upcoming NFL season with a Mitchell Trubisky-Nick Foles QB competition and many other unanswered questions.

Abreu, Encarnacion Homer In 8th, Lift White Sox Past TigersJose Abreu hit a tie-breaking homer in the eighth inning, Edwin Encarnacion followed with his second solo shot of the game to lift the Chicago over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night, the White Sox fourth straight win.

Bote's 2-Run Single Pushes Cubs To Win As Cubs Split Another Doubleheader With CardsFlaherty gave up a leadoff homer to Ian Happ and recorded just five outs in his first start since a season-opening win over Pittsburgh.

Northern Trust Course 'Keeps You A Little Bit Off-Balance,' Says Dottie Pepper About TPC BostonThe Northern Trust starts off the FedExCup Playoffs, with a loaded PGA Tour field set to challenge TPC Boston.