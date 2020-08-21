CHICAGO (CBS) — Colby is the PAWS Dog of the Week.
He is a super happy and friendly two-year-old lab mix. You can see with the big smile. Colby’s perfect day includes walks, runs, car rides and spending time with his family.
He settles into new places quickly. Colby would do best in adults-only home with a fence and no other pets. Colby and other adorable dogs and cats are available for adoption today.
And all next week, PAWS Chicago is waving adoption fees for select long term dogs and cats like Colby who’ve had a harder time finding their homes.
Visit the PAWS Chicago website to learn more.
Our Vanity Fur Pet Photo contest is back, baby! Enter your pet's cutest photo now and vote for their chance to be featured in our 2021 desktop calendar.
Entries close and voting ends on September 1, 2020! Put your pet in the running at https://t.co/nNzRSFCHP7. pic.twitter.com/jZD25rkBjv
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) August 18, 2020