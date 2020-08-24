CHESTERTON, Ind. (CBS) — Students at Chesterton Middle School will be learning remotely beginning Tuesday rather than a hybrid model involving in-person learning.
But the reason is not a COVID-19 infection. It’s bats.
Duneland School Corporation sent a letter to parents saying on Monday morning, there were several bats found inside Chesterton Middle School.
After consulting with an exterminator, the school decided to close on Tuesday for all students and staff. Students will learn remotely on Tuesday, and specific information on the plan will be provided to school families.
Tuesday is the first day for the 2020-2021 school year at Chesterton Middle School.
A determination on reopening will be made pursuant to day-to-day assessment. Decisions will be made by 1 p.m. each day.