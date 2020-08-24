CHICAGO (CBS) — After hitting the mid-90s Monday, the evening will be hot with temperatures slow to drop down.
The low for Monday night is 76.
We are watching a storm complex form over Minnesota around midnight that will move southeastward to Wisconsin.
Around daybreak, it’s possible some of these gusty storms could clip our far northern counties. It would be very isolated and short lived if storms make it this far south.
Otherwise, heat is our big story. It will be staying in the 90s through Thursday, with the high climbing to 96 on Wednesday.
By Thursday night and Friday, a cold front brings rain and more seasonable temps. The normal high is 81 degrees.