By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Eisenhower Expressway, expressway shooting, I-290

CHICAGO (CBS)– A shooting on I-290 has shut down lanes at Ashland Avenue Monday morning.

According to police, all outbound lanes are closed at Ashland Avenue and traffic is being diverted starting at Damen. Traffic is being let back onto the expressway at Western Avenue.

Police said there is one male victim who is being treated at Stroger Hospital. His condition has been stabilized.

The shooting was reported around 2:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Shell casings were recovered by police.

This is a developing story. 