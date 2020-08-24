CHICAGO (CBS)– A shooting on I-290 has shut down lanes at Ashland Avenue Monday morning.
According to police, all outbound lanes are closed at Ashland Avenue and traffic is being diverted starting at Damen. Traffic is being let back onto the expressway at Western Avenue.
HUGE delay on the OB Ike after an overnight shooting. It’s shut down from Damen to Western while police investigate. Parking lot begins as you leave downtown at the Byrne Interchange. pic.twitter.com/u35aYu7umk
— Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) August 24, 2020
Police said there is one male victim who is being treated at Stroger Hospital. His condition has been stabilized.
The shooting was reported around 2:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Shell casings were recovered by police.
This is a developing story.