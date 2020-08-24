CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 cases are so bad in Will and Kankakee counties, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is shutting down certain services.
Those counties are reporting 8% positivity for the past three days. It means no indoor service at bars or restaurants and their outdoor service must close by 11:00 p.m.
Also, reservations are required at restaurants. And meetings along with social gatherings must be limited to 25 people or 25% capacity.
The rules go into effect Wednesday.
The greater Will and Kankakee County areas have seen a positivity rate exceeding 8% for three days in a row — which triggers additional restrictions to slow the spread of covid-19.
