Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Governor Pritzker, Kankakee County, Positivity Rates, restrictions, Will County

CHICAGO (CBS) —  COVID-19 cases are so bad in Will and Kankakee counties, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is shutting down certain services.

Those counties are reporting 8% positivity for the past three days. It means no indoor service at bars or restaurants and their outdoor service must close by 11:00 p.m.

Also, reservations are required at restaurants. And meetings along with social gatherings must be limited to 25 people or 25% capacity.

The rules go into effect Wednesday.