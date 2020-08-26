CHICAGO (CBS) — The trend continues to go upward, as 2,157 new coronavirus cases were confirmed by the Illinois Department of Public Health, including 37 additional deaths.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday was 1,680. That brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Illinois at 225,627 cases, including 7,954 deaths. The current positivity rate for the state stands at 4%. Over the last 24, hours, there were 50,362 coronavirus tests performed for a total of 3,831,412 in Illinois.

Listed below are the number of deaths and where they were recorded:

– Bureau County: 1 male 90s

– Cook County: 1 female under 20, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 70s

– Kane County: 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s

– Lake County: 1 male 50s

– LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

– Livingston County: 1 female 80s

– Macon County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

– Morgan County: 1 female 80s

– Peoria County: 1 female 90s

– Perry County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Pope County: 1 female 60s

– Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

– Warren County: 1 male 70s

– Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

– Williamson County: 1 male 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

After announcing new COVID-19 restrictions in Will and Kankakee counties, due to rising positive test rates, on Tuesday Gov. JB Pritzker expanded the state’s mask requirement in restaurants and bars.

Pritzker said, starting Wednesday, all customers at restaurants and bars in Illinois must wear a mask covering their mouth and nose whenever they are interacting with waitstaff and other employees; including when placing orders, when food or drinks are brought to their table, or when picking up a carryout order.

“This new requirement asks a little bit more of our residents dining out, in order to protect their health and safety, and that of our frontline hospitality workers. Restaurateurs and bar owners want to remain open for business, and we want them to also, and this new requirement will help keep people safe while moving the economy forward,” Pritzker said.

Since May 1, the state has required anyone over age 2 to wear a mask in public places, if they are medically able to do so, but customers at bars and restaurants were allowed exceptions when they are eating or drinking at their table or bar.