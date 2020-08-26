17-Year-Old In Custody In Lake County In Connection With Shooting That Left 2 Dead, 1 Wounded In KenoshaIn one video on social media, a young man with the rifle can be hard saying “I just killed somebody” as he runs away from the scene after several shots rang out at a car dealership in Kenosha.

CPS Votes On Budget, Including Money For CPS Officers At SchoolsThe board will vote on a modified contract with police. If approved CPS would pay no more than $12 million in a new agreement.

Buckingham Fountain Celebrates 93 Years In ChicagoBuckingham Fountain is 93 years old Wednesday.

Three Men, Woman Charged In Connection With Looting Incidents In May, AugustTwo men face federal charges after prosecutors say they broke into three pharmacies in Chicago in late May, during widespread looting and civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.